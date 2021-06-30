Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en julio 2021
Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en julio 2021

Últimas horas de junio y, como cada mes, estamos en un momento de repasar todo lo que llega a las plataformas... y lo que se va. Las licencias van caducando y toca correr para ver lo que nos interesa antes de que ya no estén en Netflix el próximo mes de julio.

En el caso del catálogo español, tenemos un par de bajas destacables como 'La momia' (sí, la de Tom Cruise) y 'Brawl in the Cell 99'. Yéndonos al catálogo latinoamericano, estamos en los últimos días para repasarnos las primeras cuatro películas de Jason Bourne.

Netflix España

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de julio

Resto de julio

