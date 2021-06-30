Todas las series y películas que abandonan Netflix en julio 2021

HOY SE HABLA DE
Últimas horas de junio y, como cada mes, estamos en un momento de repasar todo lo que llega a las plataformas... y lo que se va. Las licencias van caducando y toca correr para ver lo que nos interesa antes de que ya no estén en Netflix el próximo mes de julio.
En el caso del catálogo español, tenemos un par de bajas destacables como 'La momia' (sí, la de Tom Cruise) y 'Brawl in the Cell 99'. Yéndonos al catálogo latinoamericano, estamos en los últimos días para repasarnos las primeras cuatro películas de Jason Bourne.
Netflix España
- 'Dance Academy: The Comeback' (1/7)
- 'Noddy: Detective en el país de los juguetes' (3/7)
- 'Simplemente actores' (3/7)
- 'Brawl in cell block 99' (3/7)
- 'La momia' (3/7)
- 'Speech and Debate' (3/7)
- '100 days of solitude' (5/7)
- 'Cat Walk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit' (6/7)
- 'Magi: Adventure of Sinbad' (7/7)
- 'My hotter half' (21/7)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de julio
- 'Road to Yesterday'
- 'You carry me'
- 'The Code'
- 'Suicide (Hitabdut)'
- 'One Punch Man'
- 'Dream Big: Engineering Our World'
- 'We, the Marines'
- 'Our Shining Days'
- 'Secret'
- 'The Feels'
- 'Hotel for Dogs'
- 'Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace'
- 'The Accountant of Auschwitz'
- 'Zombie Dumb'
- 'Flowering Heart'
- 'Stone Age'
- 'The Theory of Everything'
- 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'
- 'Due Date'
- 'Dolphin Tale 2'
- 'Moneyball'
- 'Tik Tok'
- 'American Sniper'
- 'Army of One'
- 'Beverly Hills Cop'
- 'Beverly Hills Cop II'
- 'Finding Mr. Right'
- 'Finding Mr. Right 2'
- 'The Bourne Identity'
- 'The Bourne Supremacy'
- 'The Bourne Ultimatum'
- 'The Bourne Legacy'
- 'Huang jin shi dai'
- 'Green Zone'
- 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army'
- 'It Takes Two'
- 'It's Kind of a Funny Story'
- 'Jack the Giant Slayer'
- 'Keeper of Darkness'
- 'World War Z'
- 'Unbroken'
- 'The Trust'
- 'Transformers'
- 'Transformers: Age of Extinction'
- 'The Trip 4 - The Family goes to Miami'
- 'Temporary Family'
- 'Saturday Night Fever'
- 'Police Academy'
- 'Minority Report'
- 'Michael'
- 'Little Children'
- 'Legends of the Fall'
- 'DanMachi: Is it Wrong to Try to pick up girls in a Dungeon? Arrow or the Orion'
- '12 Monkeys'
- '40 Days and 40 Nights'
- 'Battleship'
- 'Bridget Jones' Diary'
- 'Dracula Untold'
- 'Evan Almighty'
- 'Inside Man'
- 'What Dreams May Come'
- 'The Wedding Date'
- 'Tower Heist'
- 'Mr. Peabody and Sherman'
- 'I Am'
- 'Won't you be my Neighbor'
- 'The Witch'
- 'Split'
- 'About a Boy'
- 'Balto'
- 'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story'
- 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'
- 'Hannibal'
- 'Identity Thief'
- 'Wimblendon'
- 'Scent of a Woman'
Resto de julio
- 'Dance Academy: The Comeback' (2/7)
- 'American Assassin' (2/7)
- 'Jigsaw' (2/7)
- 'A quiet place' (2/7)
- 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (3/7)
- 'Dying of the Light' (4/7)
- 'Simply Actors' (4/7)
- 'Mara' (5/7)
- 'Magi: Adventure of Sinbad' (7/7)
- 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' (12/7)
- 'My Hotter Half' (22/7)
