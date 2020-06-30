Publicidad

Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en julio 2020
Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en julio 2020

Quedan pocas horas para entrar en el julio de la nueva normalidad (esperando que la pandemia acabe de una vez por todas) y llega el momento de conocer qué series y películas dejarán de estar disponibles en Netflix el próximo mes.

Ojo a los fans de 'Parque Jurásico' (y consta que hay muchos porque hace poco volvió a hacer taquillazo en Estados Unidos) ya que las tres primeras películas de la saga dejan de estar disponibles en Latinoamérica a partir de mañana (hoy en España, de hecho). Por otro lado, Netflix sigue vaciándose de títulos Disney como 'Tomorrowland' o 'Chicken Little'. Pero vayamos a la lista completa.

Estrenos de Netflix en julio 2020: termina 'Las chicas del cable', vuelve 'The Umbrella Academy', llega 'La vieja guardia' y más
Estrenos de Netflix en julio 2020: termina 'Las chicas del cable', vuelve 'The Umbrella Academy', llega 'La vieja guardia' y más

Este listado es provisional y, por tanto, está sujeto a cambios

Netflix España

  • 'Vegas Baby' (3/7)
  • 'Motu Patlu: King of Kings' (5/7)
  • 'Reign' (15/7)

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de junio

Resto de julio

  • 'Bayonetta' (2/7)
  • 'Devil May Cry' (2/7)
  • 'Vegas Baby' (4/7)
  • 'The Choice'
  • 'Motu Patlu: King of Kings' (6/7)
  • 'Gonul' (12/7)

