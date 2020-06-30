Todas las películas y series que abandonan Netflix en julio 2020

Publicidad
Quedan pocas horas para entrar en el julio de la nueva normalidad (esperando que la pandemia acabe de una vez por todas) y llega el momento de conocer qué series y películas dejarán de estar disponibles en Netflix el próximo mes.
Ojo a los fans de 'Parque Jurásico' (y consta que hay muchos porque hace poco volvió a hacer taquillazo en Estados Unidos) ya que las tres primeras películas de la saga dejan de estar disponibles en Latinoamérica a partir de mañana (hoy en España, de hecho). Por otro lado, Netflix sigue vaciándose de títulos Disney como 'Tomorrowland' o 'Chicken Little'. Pero vayamos a la lista completa.
Este listado es provisional y, por tanto, está sujeto a cambios
Netflix España
- 'Vegas Baby' (3/7)
- 'Motu Patlu: King of Kings' (5/7)
- 'Reign' (15/7)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de junio
- 'Operation Proposal'
- 'Albion: The Enchanted Stallion'
- 'Momo Salon'
- 'Players'
- 'Stasis'
- 'The Incident'
- 'Micky Mouse Clubhouse'
- 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides'
- 'Underworld Evolution'
- 'Manhattan Nocturno'
- 'Courageous'
- '10 things I hate about you'
- 'Enchanted'
- 'Tomorrowland'
- 'The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth'
- 'Mickey and the Roadster Races'
- 'Kiki: El Amor se hace'
- 'Grace of Monaco'
- 'Dead poets Society'
- 'Wreck-it Ralph'
- 'Maleficent'
- 'Loving Annabelle'
- 'Chicken Little'
- 'Avengers Assemble'
- 'Lab Rats: Elite Force'
- 'Click'
- 'Fury'
- '21'
- 'Good Will Hunting'
- 'Cobra'
- 'Insidious. Chapter 2'
- 'Blade Runner: The Final Cut'
- 'Geronimo: An American Legend'
- '50 first dates'
- 'Match Point'
- 'NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue'
- 'NOVA: Decoding the Weather Machine'
- 'NOVA: Predicion by the Numbers'
- 'NOVA: Death Dive to Saturn'
- 'NOVA: First Face of America'
- 'NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel'
- 'NOVA: Secrets of the Shining Knight'
- 'NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse'
- 'NOVA: Poisoned Water'
- 'NOVA: Ultimate Mars Challenge'
- 'The Gumball Rally'
- 'The Adventures of Pluto Nash'
- 'Safe Haven'
- 'Three Kings'
- 'Christine'
- 'Jane Eyre'
- 'Eye for an Eye'
- 'Alive'
- 'Jurassic Park'
- 'El mundo perdido. Jurassic Park'
- 'Jurassic Park III'
- 'Mamma Mia!'
- 'High Noon'
- 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'
- 'Personal Shopper'
- 'Center Stage'
- 'Ray'
- 'The Money Pit'
- 'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie'
- 'Funny People'
- 'Friday Night Lights' (Película)
- 'The Last Temptation of Christ'
- 'Pulsaciones'
Resto de julio
- 'Bayonetta' (2/7)
- 'Devil May Cry' (2/7)
- 'Vegas Baby' (4/7)
- 'The Choice'
- 'Motu Patlu: King of Kings' (6/7)
- 'Gonul' (12/7)
