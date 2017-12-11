Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Se acaban de anunciar las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2018, los premios de la Asociación de prensa extranjera en Hollywood a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión. Pese a que su criterio es muy discutido, sus galardones de cine son considerados como una antesala de los Premios Óscar.
Sharon Stone, Alfre Woodard, Kristen Bell y Garrett Hedlund han sido los encargados de leer las candidaturas. 'La forma del agua' ('The Shape of Water') es la película con más nominaciones, aspira a 7 estatuillas, incluyendo mejor película dramática, dirección y actriz protagonista. Le siguen con 6 candidaturas 'Los archivos del pentágono' ('The Post') de Steven Spielberg y 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') de Martin McDonagh.
Más abajo puedes consultar la lista completa de finalistas a la 75ª edición de los Golden Globes, separados por cine y televisión:
Nominados en las categorías de CINE
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Plummer, Todo el dinero del mundo
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Una vida a lo grande (Downsizing)
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- Una mujer fantástica
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL:
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- La forma del agua
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkerque
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
- Home
- Mighty River
- Remember Me
- The Star
- This is Me
MEJOR GUION:
- La forma del agua
- The Post
- Lady Bird
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Molly's Game
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- Steve Carell, La batalla de los sexos
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman, El gran showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Déjame salir (Get Out)
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day Lewis, Phanton Thread
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- Judi Dench, La reina Victoria y Abdul
- Helen Mirren, El viaje de sus vidas
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Emma Stone, La batalla de los sexos
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:
- Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
- Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, Todo el dinero del mundo
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Guillermo del Toro, La forma del agua
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque
- Ridley Scott, Todo el dinero del mundo
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA:
- Call Me By Your Name
- Dunkerque
- The Post
- La forma del agua
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- The Disaster Artist
- Déjame salir (Get Out)
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Nominados en las categorías de TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:
- The Crown
- Juego de Tronos
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
- The Sinner
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:
- Jessica Biel - The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
El 7 de enero conoceremos a los ganadores, en una gala que va a presentar Seth Meyers. ¿Cuáles son tus apuestas para los Globos de Oro?
