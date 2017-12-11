Compartir
Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018
Se acaban de anunciar las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2018, los premios de la Asociación de prensa extranjera en Hollywood a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión. Pese a que su criterio es muy discutido, sus galardones de cine son considerados como una antesala de los Premios Óscar.

Sharon Stone, Alfre Woodard, Kristen Bell y Garrett Hedlund han sido los encargados de leer las candidaturas. 'La forma del agua' ('The Shape of Water') es la película con más nominaciones, aspira a 7 estatuillas, incluyendo mejor película dramática, dirección y actriz protagonista. Le siguen con 6 candidaturas 'Los archivos del pentágono' ('The Post') de Steven Spielberg y 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') de Martin McDonagh.

Más abajo puedes consultar la lista completa de finalistas a la 75ª edición de los Golden Globes, separados por cine y televisión:

Nominados en las categorías de CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Plummer, Todo el dinero del mundo
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Hong Chau, Una vida a lo grande (Downsizing)
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • Una mujer fantástica
  • First They Killed My Father
  • In the Fade
  • Loveless
  • The Square

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL:

  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • La forma del agua
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • Dunkerque

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

  • Home
  • Mighty River
  • Remember Me
  • The Star
  • This is Me

MEJOR GUION:

  • La forma del agua
  • The Post
  • Lady Bird
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Molly's Game

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • Steve Carell, La batalla de los sexos
  • Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
  • James Franco, The Disaster Artist
  • Hugh Jackman, El gran showman
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Déjame salir (Get Out)

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day Lewis, Phanton Thread
  • Tom Hanks, The Post
  • Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • Judi Dench, La reina Victoria y Abdul
  • Helen Mirren, El viaje de sus vidas
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Emma Stone, La batalla de los sexos

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:

  • Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
  • Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Meryl Streep, The Post
  • Michelle Williams, Todo el dinero del mundo

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

  • Guillermo del Toro, La forma del agua
  • Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque
  • Ridley Scott, Todo el dinero del mundo
  • Steven Spielberg, The Post

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA:

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Dunkerque
  • The Post
  • La forma del agua
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Déjame salir (Get Out)
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Nominados en las categorías de TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:

  • The Crown
  • Juego de Tronos
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
  • Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
  • Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari, Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Alison Brie, Glow
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Frankie Shaw, SMILF

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

  • Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis, Fargo
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz, This is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Top of the Lake: China Girl
  • The Sinner

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
  • Jude Law, The Young Pope
  • Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
  • Ewan McGregor, Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush, Genius

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

  • Jessica Biel - The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

El 7 de enero conoceremos a los ganadores, en una gala que va a presentar Seth Meyers. ¿Cuáles son tus apuestas para los Globos de Oro?

