Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Se acaban de anunciar las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2018, los premios de la Asociación de prensa extranjera en Hollywood a lo mejor del año en cine y televisión. Pese a que su criterio es muy discutido, sus galardones de cine son considerados como una antesala de los Premios Óscar.

Sharon Stone, Alfre Woodard, Kristen Bell y Garrett Hedlund han sido los encargados de leer las candidaturas. 'La forma del agua' ('The Shape of Water') es la película con más nominaciones, aspira a 7 estatuillas, incluyendo mejor película dramática, dirección y actriz protagonista. Le siguen con 6 candidaturas 'Los archivos del pentágono' ('The Post') de Steven Spielberg y 'Tres anuncios en las afueras' ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') de Martin McDonagh.

Más abajo puedes consultar la lista completa de finalistas a la 75ª edición de los Golden Globes, separados por cine y televisión:

Nominados en las categorías de CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, Todo el dinero del mundo

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Una vida a lo grande (Downsizing)

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, La forma del agua

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Una mujer fantástica

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

La forma del agua

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkerque

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Home

Mighty River

Remember Me

The Star

This is Me

MEJOR GUION:

La forma del agua

The Post

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly's Game

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

Steve Carell, La batalla de los sexos

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, El gran showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Déjame salir (Get Out)

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phanton Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

Judi Dench, La reina Victoria y Abdul

Helen Mirren, El viaje de sus vidas

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, La batalla de los sexos

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN DRAMA:

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, Todo el dinero del mundo

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Guillermo del Toro, La forma del agua

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkerque

Ridley Scott, Todo el dinero del mundo

Steven Spielberg, The Post

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA:

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkerque

The Post

La forma del agua

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

The Disaster Artist

Déjame salir (Get Out)

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Nominados en las categorías de TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:

The Crown

Juego de Tronos

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE:

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

El 7 de enero conoceremos a los ganadores, en una gala que va a presentar Seth Meyers. ¿Cuáles son tus apuestas para los Globos de Oro?