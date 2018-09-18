Todos los premiados en los Emmy 2018: lista de ganadores

Aquí tenemos ya la lista de triunfadores de la 70º edición de los premios Emmy, los galardones más importantes del mundo de la televisión, cuya gala ha sido presentada por los cómicos Colin Jost y Michael Che (guionistas de 'Saturday Night Live'). Conforme se vayan entregando las estatuillas iremos actualizando el resto de los ganadores.
DRAMA
Mejor actor de drama
- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')
- Sterling K. Brown ('This is us')
- Ed Harris ('Westworld')
- Matthew Rhys ('The Americans') - GANADOR
- Milo Ventimiglia ('This is us')
- Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld')
Mejor actriz de drama
- Claire Foy ('The Crown') - GANADORA
- Tatiana Maslany ('Orphan Black')
- Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')
- Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')
- Keri Russell ('The Americans')
- Evan Rachel Wood ('Westworld')
Mejor actor secundario de drama
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ('Juego de tronos')
- Peter Dinklage ('Juego de tronos') - GANADOR
- Mandy Patinkin ('Homeland')
- David Harbour ('Stranger Things')
- Matt Smith ('The Crown')
- Joseph Fiennes ('El cuento de la criada')
Mejor actriz secundaria de drama
- Lena Headey ('Juego de tronos')
- Millie Bobby Brown ('Stranger Things')
- Vanessa Kirby ('The Crown')
- Ann Dowd ('El cuento de la criada')
- Yvonne Strahovski ('El cuento de la criada')
- Alexis Bledel ('El cuento de la criada')
- Thandie Newton ('Westworld') - GANADORA
Mejor guion en drama
- 'The Americans', Joel Fields y Joe Weisberg - GANADORA
- 'The Crown' , Peter Morgan
- 'Juego de Tronos', David Benioff y D. B. Weiss
- 'El cuento de la criada', Bruce Miller
- 'Killing Eve', Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- 'Stranger Things', The Duffer Brothers
Mejor dirección en drama
- 'The Crown', Stephen Daldry - GANADOR
- 'Juego de Tronos' (“Beyond the Wall”), Alan Taylor
- 'Juego de Tronos' (“The Dragon and the Wolf”), Jeremy Podeswa
- 'El cuento de la criada', Kari Skogland
- 'Ozark' ("The Toll”), Jason Bateman
- 'Ozark' (“Tonight We Improvise”), Daniel Sackheim
- 'Stranger Things', The Duffer Brothers
Mejor serie de drama
- 'The Americans'
- 'The Crown'
- 'Juego de tronos'
- 'El cuento de la criada'
- 'Stranger Things'
- 'This is us'
- 'Westworld'
COMEDIA
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')
- Ted Danson ('The good place')
- Larry David ('El show de Larry David')
- Donald Glover ('Atlanta')
- Bill Hader ('Barry') - GANADOR
- William H. Macy ('Shameless')
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')
- Rachel Brosnahan ('Marvelous Mrs. Maisel') - GANADORA
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Issa Rae ('Insecure')
- Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')
- Lily Tomlin ('Grace y Frankie')
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
- Bryan Tyree Henry ('Atlanta')
- Henry Winkler ('Barry') - GANADOR
- Louie Anderson ('Baskets')
- Kenan Thompson ('SNL')
- Alec Baldwin ('SNL')
- Tony Shaloub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Marvel')
- Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt')
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
- Zazie Beetz ('Atlanta')
- Betty Gilpin ('GLOW')
- Laurie Metcalf ('Roseanne')
- Leslie Jones ('SNL')
- Kate McKinnon ('SNL')
- Aidy Bryant ('SNL')
- Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel') - GANADORA
- Megan Mullally ('Will y Grace')
Mejor guion en comedia
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', Amy Sherman-Palladino - GANADORA
- 'Atlanta', Donald Glover
- 'Barry', Alec Berg y Bill Hader
- 'Silicon Valley, Alec Berg
Mejor dirección de comedia
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', Amy Sherman-Palladino - GANADORA
- 'Atlanta', Hiro Murai
- 'Barry', Bill Hader
- 'The Big Bang Theory', Mark Cendrowski
- 'GLOW', Jesse Peretz
- 'Silicon Valley, Mike Judge
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Atlanta'
- 'Barry'
- 'Black-ish'
- 'Curb your enthusiasm'
- 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - GANADORA
- 'GLOW'
- 'Silicon Valley'
- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
MINISERIES Y TV MOVIES
Mejor actor de miniserie o tv movie
- Antonio Banderas ('Genius: Picasso')
- Darren Criss ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace') - GANADOR
- Benedict Cumberbatch ('Patrick Melrose')
- Jeff Daniels ('The Looming Tower')
- John Legend ('Jesus Christ Super Star LIVE')
- Jesse Plemons ('Black Mirror')
Mejor actriz de miniserie o tv movie
- Jessica Biel ('The sinner')
- Laure Dern ('The Tale')
- Michelle Dockery ('Godless')
- Edie Falco ('Ley y Orden True Crime')
- Regina King ('Seven Seconds') - GANADORA
- Sarah Paulson ('American Horror Story: Cult')
Mejor actor secundario de miniserie o tv movie
- Jeff Daniels ('Godless') - GANADOR
- Brandon Victor Dixon ('Jesus Christ Superstar')
- Ricky Martin ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace')
- Edgar Ramírez ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace')
- Finn Wittrock ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace')
- Michael Stuhlbarg ('The looming tower')
- John Leguizamo ('WACO')
Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie o TV movie
- Adina Porter ('AHS: Cult')
- Letitia Wright ('Black Mirror: Black Museum')
- Merritt Wever ('Godless') - GANADORA
- Sara Bareilles ('Jesus Christ Superstar')
- Penélope Cruz ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace')
- Judith Light ('El asesinato de Gianni Versace')
Mejor dirección en miniserie o TV Movie
- 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story', Ryan Murphy - GANADOR
- 'Godless', Scott Frank
- 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert', David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski
- 'The Looming Tower', Craig Zisk
- 'Paterno', Barry Levinson
- 'Patrick Melrose', Edward Berger
- 'Twin Peaks', David Lynch
Mejor miniserie
- 'El alienista'
- 'El asesinato de Gianni Versace' - GANADORA
- 'Genius: Picasso'
- 'Godless'
- 'Patrick Melrose'
Mejor película para televisión
- 'Fahrenheit 451'
- 'Flint'
- 'Paterno'
- 'The Tale'
- 'USS Callister (Black Mirror)' - GANADORA
VARIEDADES
Mejor dirección de especial de variedades
- 'Dave Chappelle: Equanimity', Stan Lathan
- 'Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld', Michael Bonfiglio
- 'Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life', Marcus Raboy
- Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton
- The Oscars, Glenn Weiss - GANADOR
Mejor guion en variedades
- 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)', Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn y Nicole Silverberg
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous', John Mulaney - GANADOR
- 'Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady', Michelle Wolf
- 'Patton Oswalt: Annihilation', Patton Oswalt
- 'Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life', Steve Martin y Martin Short
Mejor reality de competición
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADOR
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor serie de variedades basada en sketches
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live - GANADORA
- Tracey Ullman’s Show
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - GANADOR
- Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert
