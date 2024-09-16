Todos los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024

Llega la noche más esperada de los seriéfilos de todo el mundo y en especial de los de Estados Unidos. A las 5 de la tarde se encendían los focos y el colorido escenario del Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles recibía a padre e hijo, los actores y productores Eugene y Dan Levy, para inaugurar la fiesta: los premios Emmy 2024.
Si ya la semana pasada tuvimos ronda de las categorías técnicas (y otras) ahora vienen las reinas. Y, como siempre, a buen ritmo están saliendo los premios... ¿quiénes serán los mejores actores, actrices, series y programas de la temporada pasada? Esta es la sentencia de la Academia de la Televisión:
Categorías de comedia
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale')
- Liza Colón-Zayas ('The Bear') - GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
- Janelle James ('Colegio Abbott')
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott')
- Meryl Streep ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
Mejor actor de reparto
- Lionel Boyce ('The Bear')
- Paul W. Downs ('Hacks')
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear') - GANADOR
- Paul Rudd ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Tyler James Williams ('Colegio Abbott')
- Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')
Mejor actriz principal
- Quinta Brunson ('Colegio Abbott')
- Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
- Selena Gomez ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
- Jean Smart ('Hacks') - GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
Mejor actor principal
- Matt Berry ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
- Larry David (Larry David)
- Steve Martin ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Martin Short ('Solo asesinatos en el edificio')
- Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear') - GANADOR
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')
Mejor guion
- Quinta Brunson, 'Career Day' ('Colegio Abbott')
- Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')
- Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, 'Orlando' ('Girls5Eva')
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks') - GANADORES
- Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, 'Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good' ('The Other Two')
- Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, 'Pride Parade' ('Lo que hacemos en las sombras')
Mejor dirección
- Randall Einhorn, 'Party' ('Colegio Abbott')
- Christopher Storer, 'Fishes' ('The Bear')
- Ramy Youssef, 'Honeydew' ('The Bear')
- Guy Ritchie, 'Refined Aggression' ('The Gentlemen')
- Lucia Aniello, 'Bulletproof' ('Hacks')
- Mary Lou Bell, 'I'm the Pappy' ('The Ms. Pat Show')
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Colegio Abbott'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Larry David'
- 'Hacks'
- 'Only Murders in the Building'
- 'Palm Royale'
- 'Reservation Dogs'
- 'Lo que hacemos en las sombras'
Categorías de drama
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Christine Baranski ('La edad dorada')
- Nicole Beharie ('The Morning Show')
- Elizabeth Debicki ('The Crown') - GANADORA
- Greta Lee ('The Morning Show')
- Lesley Manville ('The Crown')
- Karen Pitman ('The Morning Show')
- Holland Taylor ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun')
- Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show') - GANADOR
- Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')
- Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')
- Takehiro Hira ('Shogun')
- Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')
- Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')
Mejor actriz principal
- Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
- Carrie Coon ('La edad dorada')
- Maya Erskine ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
- Anna Sawai ('Shogun')
- Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
- Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor principal
- Idris Elba ('Secuestro en el aire')
- Donald Glover ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
- Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
- Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
- Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun')
- Dominic West ('The Crown')
Mejor guion
- Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, 'Ritz' ('The Crown')
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, 'The End' ('Fallout')
- Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, 'First Date' ('Sr. & Sra. Smith')
- Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, 'Anjin' ('Shogun')
- Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, 'Crimson Sky' ('Shogun')
- Will Smith, 'Negotiating with Tigers' ('Slow Horses')
Mejor dirección
- Stephen Daldry, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep' ('The Crown')
- Mimi Leder, 'The Overview Effect' ('The Morning Show')
- Hiro Murai, 'First Date' ('Mr. & Mrs. Smith')
- Frederick E.O. Toye, 'Crimson Sky', ('Shogun')
- Saul Metzstein, 'Strange Games' ('Slow Horses')
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, 'Beat L.A.' ('Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers')
Mejor serie dramática
- 'The Crown'
- 'Fallout'
- 'La edad dorada'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
- 'Shogun'
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'El problema de los 3 cuerpos'
Series limitadas y películas
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Dakota Fanning ('Ripley')
- Lily Gladstone ('Under the Bridge')
- Jessica Gunning ('Mi reno de peluche') - GANADORA
- Aja Naomi King ('Cocina con química')
- Diane Lane ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Nava Mau ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor actor de reparto
- Jonathan Bailey ('Compañeros de ruta')
- Robert Downey Jr. ('El simpatizante')
- Tom Goodman-Hill ('Mi reno de peluche')
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar')
- Lamorne Morris ('Fargo')
- Lewis Pullman ('Cocina con química')
- Treat Williams ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actriz principal
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar')
- Brie Larson ('Cocina con química')
- Juno Temple ('Fargo')
- Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
- Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
Mejor actor principal
- Matt Bomer ('Compañeros de ruta')
- Richard Gadd ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
- Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Andrew Scott ('Ripley')
Mejor guion
- Richard Gadd, 'Mi reno de peluche'
- Charlie Brooker, 'Joan es horrible' ('Black Mirror')
- Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
- Ron Nyswaner, 'You're are Wonderful' ('Compañeros de ruta')
- Steven Zaillian ('Ripley')
- Issa López ('True Detective: Noche polar')
Mejor dirección
- Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 ('Mi reno de peluche')
- Noah Hawley, 'The Tragedy of the Commons' ('Fargo')
- Gus Van Sant, Piloto ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Millicent Shelton, 'Poirot' ('Cocina con química')
- Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley' - GANADOR
- Issa López, 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Mejor serie limitada
- 'Mi reno de peluche'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Cocina con química'
- 'Ripley'
- 'True Detective: Noche polar'
Mejor película para televisión
- 'Mr. Monk Last Case'
- 'La reina de los concursos'
- 'Rojo, blanco y sangre azul'
- 'La gran exclusiva'
- 'Sin edulcorar'
Categorías de Variedades
Mejor reality de competición
- 'The Amazing Race'
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'Traitors' - GANADOR
- 'The Voice'
Mejor talk show
- 'The Daily Show' - GANADOR
- 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
- 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
- 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Mejor especial de variedades en directo
- 'The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher'
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- 'The Oscars'
- '76 Annual Tony Awards'
Mejor guion de especial de variedades
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
- 96th Annual Academy Awards
- Alex Edelman: Just for us - GANADOR
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Mejor especial de variedades grabado
- Billy Joel: The 100th Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Mejor programa de variedades con guion
- 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' - GANADOR
- 'Saturday Night Live'
